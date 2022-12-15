Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Tennis legend Boris Becker freed from UK prison, faces deportation

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker’s location in Germany.

The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan James Perkins
Burke County murder suspect arrested after 6-hour N. Augusta standoff
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
Ismael Patricio Aguirre
Sex slave escapes by faking pregnancy in Burke County; accused captor arrested
Crash on Wheeler Road
Injuries reported after crash on Wheeler Road
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards
Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, has been recognized by the Georgia School...
Augusta student wins video contest with message to younger self