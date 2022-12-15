Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans

The criminal charges come more than 1 1/2 years after the federal government obtained a civil...
The criminal charges come more than 1 1/2 years after the federal government obtained a civil judgment ordering the Edwardses to forfeit $8.4 million related to COVID relief fraud.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Family members who ran a sham ministry have been charged with defrauding the federal government of COVID-19 relief funds in a scheme to buy a $3.7 million luxury home in a development at Walt Disney World, authorities said.

Evan Edwards, 64, and his 30-year-old son, Joshua Edwards, were arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, conspiracy, making a false statement to a lending institution and visa fraud, according to a six-count federal indictment.

An online docket for the federal court in central Florida didn’t list an attorney Thursday who could speak on behalf of the Edwardses in their criminal case.

The criminal charges come more than 1 1/2 years after the federal government obtained a civil judgment ordering the Edwardses to forfeit $8.4 million related to COVID relief fraud. Federal prosecutors said at the time they had defrauded the Small Business Administration out of millions of dollars in relief funds on behalf of ASLAN International Ministry Inc.

The civil judgment named two other family members who weren’t charged criminally. The family resides in New Smyrna Beach, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Daytona Beach.

According to prosecutors, the family used the loaned money to try buying the luxury home at the Four Seasons residential community at Disney World and deposited the rest of the funds in bank accounts in an attempt to hide their whereabouts.

According to the criminal indictment, the proceeds of the loan obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program could be used only for payroll costs, health care benefits, rent or interest payments on debt in order to keep a business afloat during the worse period of the pandemic.

In their loan application, the Edwards claimed that ASLAN had average monthly payroll expenses of $2.7 million for 486 employees and annual revenue in 2019 of $51 million. In reality, its monthly payroll expenses and revenues were “significantly lower, or entirely nonexistent,” the indictment said.

The visa fraud charges stem from the Edwardses, who are Canadian, making false statements in June on their applications for permanent resident status, according to prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan James Perkins
Burke County murder suspect arrested after 6-hour N. Augusta standoff
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
Ismael Patricio Aguirre
Sex slave escapes by faking pregnancy in Burke County; accused captor arrested
Crash on Wheeler Road
Injuries reported after crash on Wheeler Road
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia becomes latest to ban TikTok from state computers
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards
Billie died at home surrounded by family and friends, said UCLA, where Moore was the women’s...
Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies
A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, has been recognized by the Georgia School...
Augusta student wins video contest with message to younger self