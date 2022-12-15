Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff

Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWEN, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A man in West Virginia accused of shooting six puppies in the head with a pellet rifle and throwing them over a cliff is facing animal cruelty charges.

Warning: The following story has graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

According to a criminal complaint, two people called authorities to report their neighbor’s dogs had injured and killed their chickens.

When officers responded, they found one dead chicken and several others with chunks of feathers missing. They also said the fence had been torn down where the dogs had gotten in.

One of the people who called 911 told police Jeremy Smallwood, 40, went to her home during the attack. She said Smallwood threatened to kill his dogs that attacked the chickens.

She said he took the dogs in his truck and then left.

Officers were able to find Smallwood driving and pulled him over. They saw a pellet rifle in the back seat of his truck and questioned Smallwood about where he took the dogs.

The criminal complaint states Smallwood told officers his dogs had killed the neighbor’s chickens and he took the dogs to get rid of them. He explained he took them across a bridge at a wide spot. That’s when two children, who were also in the truck, told officers Smallwood shot the puppies and put them “over the hill.”

Court documents state officers searched the area for the dogs and found six puppies, all of which had shot wounds to the head, about 60 feet over a cliff.

Officers said, “it appeared all six dogs had been shot in the head with a pellet rifle multiple times and then thrown over the hill/cliff,” according to the criminal complaint.

Four of the dogs were taken to the animal shelter to be euthanized due to their injuries. Two others were taken to an animal hospital in hopes of treatment, but one died on the way. The other puppy remains in care with critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was captured in North Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Harold Cody lives in Augusta
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

Latest News

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent...
Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest?
In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed...
Report: Executions continued decline but many ‘botched’
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
FILE - A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after...
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores