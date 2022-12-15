Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

New Savannah Rapids Park playground is now open for play

The new playground at Savannah Rapids Park is now officially open.
By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new playground at Savannah Rapids Park is now officially open.

Park leaders say it was getting old and it was time for a replacement.

Designers went with a nature theme to make sure it adds to the beauty of Savannah Rapids Park. We went out there to check it out.

“We’re always looking for new parks in the area, to come check out. We always have to get out of the house pretty much every day, so we’re excited,” said Katie Jones, a local mom.

Jones is the mom of a two-year-old. She’s always looking for ways to keep him busy. After learning Savannah Rapids Park’s playground is open, she decided to go.

“I like it. It’s very natural. I love the tree,” she said.

The tree has owls and squirrels; it’s like a treehouse. They also have a big rock you can climb or use to play with your car.

Park leaders wanted this to have a nature-themed design.

Columbia County Park Operations Manager Wes Horton said: “That’s what we were going for because of where we are within this park and what this park represents.”

Horton says the old playground needed to be replaced. He believes this is an improvement.

“It’s built for like 5-12, but really all ages can use it,” he said.

Jones says she’ll be back with her son.

“There’s a lot for him to do at two, so that’s awesome,” she said.

