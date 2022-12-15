Neighbors recount scary moments during 6-hour standoff in N. Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County murder suspect is behind bars after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in North Augusta.

Jordan Perkins, 20, was one of two suspects wanted in a shooting that killed one and injured more at an illegal bar in Girard, Ga. in July.

Jordan James Perkins (Contributed)

Flashing lights, loud noises, and a lot of unknowns for all those in the Walnut Grove neighborhood.

“When they first started, I thought it was a drug bust or something like that, then more and more cops came, I knew it was more than that,” said John Maietta, neighbor.

It wasn’t a drug bust but a standoff leaving neighbors in the dark.

“I thought… I really didn’t know what to think,” he said.

Police, and SWAT, all went full throttle onto the scene.

“I saw all these lights, blue and red lights around 5 o’clock. So, I opened up my door and more and more police vehicles came,” he said.

A very large presence was seen by neighbors.

“I didn’t get a chance to count them, but I would say probably 15 police cars,” said Maietta.

They evacuated homes close to the scene but not Maietta’s.

“Nothing over here. They didn’t even come over and knock on our doors,” he said.

In his house with so many unknowns, with a view right on what was going on. He says his mind wandered for the worst because of what he was able to see and hear.

“I heard somebody on a loudspeaker, couldn’t really tell what they were saying,” he said.

With the suspect not being from the area, he still says he feels safe coming home.

“We feel pretty safe in this neighborhood,” he said.

As of now, Burke County says they have not set a court date for Perkins.

As for the second suspect on the run, the sheriff’s office says there is still a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kelly. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

