Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year.

It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Earlier this year, legislators voted to reduce the top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5%. In November, the SCDOR updated its Withholding Tax Tables for 2023, taking the tax cut into account. These tables are used by employers to determine how much South Carolina Income Tax is to be taken out of a worker’s paycheck.

The size of the change will depend on a variety of factors, including how much each worker makes and how often they are paid. Also, the withholding adjustments only impact state income taxes, not federal, local or other state taxes.

The SCDOR provided an example of someone who makes an annual salary of $39,000 and takes three allowances. Using 2022 tax rates and Withholding tables, this taxpayer would have $1,378.86 in Withholding. But using 2023 tax rates and Withholding tables, the Withholding table would be $757.35, which equals an additional $621.51 total in their paychecks throughout the year.

Taxpayers should see the impact of the new Withholding Tax tables when they receive their paychecks starting Jan. 1, 2023, and when they file their 2023 Individual Income Tax returns in 2024.

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 and 2023 SC Withholding Tax Formulas.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan James Perkins
Burke County murder suspect arrested after 6-hour N. Augusta standoff
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
Ismael Patricio Aguirre
Sex slave escapes by faking pregnancy in Burke County; accused captor arrested
Crash on Wheeler Road
Injuries reported after crash on Wheeler Road
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 35-year-old Ahmad Gardner died inside his vehicle after the gun...
Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn, police say

Latest News

Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Congress OKs Ossoff bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras
A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, has been recognized by the Georgia School...
Augusta student wins video contest with message to younger self
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Ga. Gov. Kemp bans TikTok app from state-owned devices
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has banned TikTok on all state-issued devices.
Gov. Kemp bans TikTok on all state-issued devices
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Technical difficulties delay rapper Young Thug’s pre-trial hearing