Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student

Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced on Dec. 15.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - The Michigan man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and to disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing Sept. 22.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

“He was a generous and kind person, and he would want everybody to move forward and do what they had to do for their goals and dreams,” said Pamela Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s mother, after Latunski’s sentencing. “And I’m going to say it like my daughter said, ‘Please be careful on the internet because you never know what’s going to happen.’”

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.
Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.(Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, authorities said Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

