In final push of 2022, Salvation Army falls short of bell-ringers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas just a little over a week away, the Salvation Army of Augusta is falling short of volunteers to help ring the bell during the Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign features people ringing bells at 30 locations, mostly where people are Christmas shopping.

It’s the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army, which manages a large homeless shelter and soup kitchen.

All donations from the campaign stay local to help meet the increasing needs in Augusta and support services to those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“We are in desperate need of volunteers to help us finish our Red Kettle Campaign strong,” said Capt. Jonathan Raymer, the Augusta-area commander. “Every volunteer ringing the bell is making a tremendous impact on countless lives. Ringing the bell for four hours provides enough funding to shelter a person for over two weeks. The difference a single volunteer can make is truly amazing.”

The Salvation Army in the past has relied on paid individuals to fill all the available spots, but it’s not immune to the labor shortages throughout Augusta.

So organizers are asking volunteers to help fill the gap.

“If we have to cancel ringing locations, that means our services, which are needed more than ever, will receive less funding this year,” Raymer said. “I pray that families, businesses, Sunday school classes, and other groups will step forward and spread Christmas cheer. They will be helping many people on what is usually the worst day of their lives.”

A single person or a small group can staff a shift. Volunteers will be assigned a location.

For more information about volunteering, contact Nanette Hayes at 706-434-3185 or nanette.hayes@uss.salvationarmy.org.

