Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Dog gets behind wheel of car, causes crash

A canine from Wales gets behind the wheel and causes an accident. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(CNN) – When it comes to driving a car, you can’t expect a dog to know the difference between “park” and “bark.”

Dogs tend to be protruding passengers in vehicles, but taking the wheel is something that happens mostly in books or movies.

But the uncommon culprit behind a crash in Wales was a border collie who jumped behind the wheel.

The dog’s owner tried in vain to stop their Jeep from crashing. The mishap was captured on a security camera that belonged to Shaun Waller, whose car was damaged.

“We’re not mad at all. Accidents happen,” he said.

When asked about insurance, Waller said he is in “doubt the dog is named on the policy.”

“Perhaps we’ll have to claim through pet insurance instead,” he said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

