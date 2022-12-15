Deputies seek thief who pilfered $1,000 worth of perfume

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are trying to sniff out a shoplifter with a preference for perfume who’s gotten away with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the woman believed to have taken the perfume from the Ulta beauty supply store in the Mullins Crossing shopping center, 4217 Washington Road.

On Nov. 23, she took six bottles of assorted perfumes, according to deputies. Then she came back Nov. 30 and took 10 bottles. On Tuesday, she took six more bottles, deputies said.

Each time, she conceals the perfumes in a large bag she carries with her, then leaves without paying, according to deputies.

Anyone who recognizes her is urged to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-2800.

