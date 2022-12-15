Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the rain will continue to head east this afternoon and then we will see a chilly outlook Friday through most of next week. Temps. will continue to fall into the 50s by this evening. Winds will be breezy along the front and will be sustained between 10-20 mph out of the west with higher gusts.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph during the day.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be colder in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cold morning lows in the upper 20s are expected early Monday morning. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Temperatures stay below average all next week leading up to Christmas. Keep it here for updates during the week.

