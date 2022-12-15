Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Cold outlook Friday through next week. Staying dry through the weekend.
Cold outlook for the next 7-14 days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region. We will see clear skies this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Friday. Winds will be out of the west overnight between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph during the day.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with winds out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be colder in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected early Monday morning. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 50s. A few showers look possible by Tuesday as an area of low pressure tracks south of the region. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Staying chilly into next week. Too soon to know if we will or won't have snow.
Cold mornings return over the next five days with freezing temperatures expected early Sunday...
Cold mornings return over the next five days with freezing temperatures expected early Sunday and Monday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was captured in North Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Harold Cody lives in Augusta
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

Latest News

Chilly Outlook
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Getting cold the next few days with mornings in the 30s and highs below average in the 50s.
Riley's 4 PM Forecast
Chilly Outlook
Sunny Skies, Colder Weekend
Clearing Today
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong