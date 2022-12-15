Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region. We will see clear skies this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Friday. Winds will be out of the west overnight between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph during the day.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with winds out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be colder in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected early Monday morning. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 50s. A few showers look possible by Tuesday as an area of low pressure tracks south of the region. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Staying chilly into next week. Too soon to know if we will or won't have snow.

Cold mornings return over the next five days with freezing temperatures expected early Sunday and Monday. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.