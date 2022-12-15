Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Crashes back up traffic on I-20 just inside South Carolina

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wrecks brought traffic to a standstill Thursday afternoon on both eastbound and westbound Interstate 20.

A multiple-vehicle accident was reported around 4:20 p.m. on the eastbound side near mile marker 5, according to authorities. Then a separate accident at mile marker 4 backed up traffic around 4:40 on the westbound side, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A witness said one lane was blocked on each side.

Injuries were reported in at least one of the crashes.

