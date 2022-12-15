Augusta student wins video contest with message to younger self

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association in the 2022 Student Video Contest.

Out of 37 submissions from across the state, Denzel Howard received an honorable mention for his video, “Enjoy Life – Dear Younger Me.”

Students were challenged to create a video a minute or less in length with no professional assistance incorporating the theme: “To My Younger Self. If you could travel back in time and give advice to your middle school self, what would it be?”

Howard says the theme inspired him to participate.

“I try to live my life with as few regrets as possible. So, making this video and confessing a lot of this stuff that I would do differently in the past, really let me get loose of some of the regrets,” says Howard.

Howard plans to pursue a career in sports broadcasting or filming sports.

The full video can be found on the student video contest winners website.

