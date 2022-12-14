Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.
John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.(Source: Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality.

His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said.

There was no match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host the final on Sunday between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal.

Since being named as host of this year’s World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for over 2 million migrants who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe conditions at work, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.

Qatari officials say stronger regulations over work conditions have been imposed under the reforms. They say three workers died in workplace accidents connected to the construction of new stadiums for the World Cup over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died outside the workplace during that time. They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

Latest News

Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls...
Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club
MM
Will Rogers discusses different ideas on gifts that fit your budget
MM
Kristin McGrath tells you how to holiday shop
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
MM
Major Johnathan Raymer tells us how you can donate to the Red Kettle Campaign