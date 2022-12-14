Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

transgender
transgender(Source: MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care.

Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church, according to the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and an anonymous state employee suing on behalf of her adult child. They argue Georgia’s State Health Benefit Plan, which insures more than 660,000 state government and public school employees and retirees, is illegally discriminating by refusing to pay for gender transition-related health care.

The suit also argues that Georgia’s actions violate the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, and that in the case of Johnson, violate federal prohibitions against sex discrimination in education.

It’s the fourth in a line of lawsuits against Georgia agencies to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. State and local governments have lost or settled the previous suits, changing rules to pay for transgender care.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Related Content

Events for the Transgender Day of Remembrance were planned throughout the world Sunday against...
Anti-transgender legislation resonates on Day of Remembrance
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury
If you were unable to see it tonight, there’s another performance tonight you can catch anytime...
Enjoy live Nativity scene tonight at National Hills Baptist Church
The Toys for Tots donations have grown in the lobby at News 12.
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids
Toys
CSRA is coming together to donate gifts for kids
Surveillance photo of possible killer of Gwinnett County officer
New photo released of possible killer of Gwinnett County officer