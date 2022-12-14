Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update today on a case, that we first brought to you back in March.

A grand jury is moving forward with charges against a Thomson man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Larry .

Michael McAllister is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. The family who owned the dog says Larry was killed in December.

They searched 54 acres looking for their 9 year-old dog.

Police found a hole in McAllister’s yard, where Larry was buried inside a box. We’ll keep you updated as the case works its way through the court system.

The owners tell us they want to fully prosecute. They are very upset and say it’s been a long journey.

