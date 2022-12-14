Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update today on a case, that we first brought to you back in March.
A grand jury is moving forward with charges against a Thomson man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Larry.
Michael McAllister is charged with aggravated animal cruelty. The family who owned the dog says Larry was killed in December.
They searched 54 acres looking for their 9 year-old dog.
Police found a hole in McAllister’s yard, where Larry was buried inside a box. We’ll keep you updated as the case works its way through the court system.
The owners tell us they want to fully prosecute. They are very upset and say it’s been a long journey.
