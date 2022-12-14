Submit Photos/Videos
This is the last week of early voting for Ga. House seat

Georgia Capitol
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is the last week of early voting for the special election for the Georgia House District 129 seat.

The election is to fill the seat left open after the passing of Henry “Wayne” Howard. He died before the election and was unopposed.

MORE | Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had

Karlton Howard, Howard’s brother, is one of the candidates, along with Brad Owens, Scott Cambers and Davis Green.

You can early vote all this week. Early voting is only happening at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election day is next Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will have to vote at your assigned precinct.

If a runoff is needed, that will be held Jan. 17.

