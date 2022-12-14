Sister remembers 6-month-old baby killed after inhaling fentanyl fumes

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta mom was denied bond Tuesday for homicide by child abuse after the coroner says her baby died from fentanyl toxicity.

North Augusta Public Safety officers arrested Brittany Hamilton on Monday, several weeks after they were called to a home about an unresponsive infant.

Mollies life had many ‘firsts’. First breath, smile, laugh. But her family says they are unsure how they will navigate this holiday season now that Mollie won’t be here for her first Christmas.

Energetic, full of life, and happy is how Deanna Pipkins remembers her half-sister Mollie.

“It was very short. She was such a happy baby. You know, like, I mean, it was very short. I never got to like really learn her anything,” she said.

Mollie Hamilton (Contributed)

Deanna and Mollie share the same dad. She says there was a big age gap, but she was looking forward to watching her baby sister grow.

“She was only six months old and so much I can say. She was just she was honestly very happy. She was such a good baby. She never cried or anything. You know, she was just such a happy baby. And it really sucks what circumstances have come,” said Pipkins.

Their grandmother, Patricia Williams, says Mollie had “such determination and would no doubt have been an early walker.”

But, Oct. 27 is a day both will never forget.

“Woke up to my sister knocking on my door. Kind of came in and told me everything like that happened. And we all spend the day with our dad and everything,” she said.

The warrant says Hamilton ingested meth and fentanyl within ‘close proximity’ to her six-month-old child, causing the baby to ingest 80 nanograms per millimeter of fentanyl that caused her death.

Her family knew Brittany struggled with drug abuse, so when we asked if this was a shock…

“I knew Brittany for a long time and I knew her past. I knew what she dealt with and everything. So like, I can’t really say it was a really big shock,” she said.

But she is grateful charges have been served and will use the memory of Mollie as motivation to get through each day.

“I’m very thankful that it’s actually here. You know, I’m thankful that, you know, what has happened recently in these past few days. But, um, my motivation is really her,” said Pipkins.

Their dad called Mollie ‘baby bird’ and her family says they will miss her greatly as they navigate the weeks and years ahead without Mollie.

