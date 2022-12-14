Sex slave escapes by faking pregnancy in Burke County; accused captor arrested

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kidnapped and forced to perform sex acts and labor, a woman escaped her Burke County captor by faking a pregnancy so she could get to a hospital for help, according to authorities.

Suspect Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday after the staff at Burke Health became suspicious and called authorities Monday.

The staff said Aguirre and a woman came to the hospital due to an emergency medical services call of her being unconsciousness and pregnant.

The victim told the staff she wasn’t really pregnant but needed help getting away from Aguirre, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

She told police Aguirre had forcibly removed her from her home in Charleston, S.C., four to six months ago and taken to Waynesboro against her will.

She was forced to work, have sex with Aguirre, eat and drink when told to and “basically be a puppet to his demands,” police wrote in a report.

She said Aguirre told her he’d have his family kill her children and mother if she didn’t do what he said, according to police.

She said she faked the pregnancy to try to stop Aguirre from beating and strangling her and that she needed help getting back to her family.

Aguirre was arrested and was booked into Burke County jail on charges of rape, false imprisonment kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, according to jail records.

