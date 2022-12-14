Saluda High students design ornaments for tree in Washington D.C.

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ornament designs by students at Saluda High School are on display in Washington D.C.

It’s part of a display representing every state, territory, and more. We talked to students and their art teacher about why it means so much to them to be the ones representing the Palmetto State.

“Just awful proud of the students and the work they put in,” said Wayne Bell.

It all started in his art class. His students spent weeks sketching their designs.

They just researched a little bit about things about South Carolina, and then they had to design their ornament,” he said.

They sent 15 of the ornaments to Washington. Saluda High was chosen to represent the Palmetto State in the 2022 National Christmas Tree Display.

“It was a big honor, and something that is once in a lifetime for our school, and once in a lifetime for our students to have such an opportunity,” said Bell.

One school from each state was selected to design a tree surrounding the National Christmas Tree.

Tenth grader Haley Taylor designed two ornaments.

“It was kind of stressful getting down to the wire,” she said.

She went to D.C. after it was all done to see it.

“It was crazy, especially seeing what other people had to say as they walked by our tree, they were like, ‘oh my God, look at that one. Look at that one.’ It was cute,” said Taylor.

At the start of the year, she never expected this class would take her work this far.

“You can see the White House in the background. I never thought my art class would lead to that,” she said.

Their ornaments will be on display in Washington until the new year.

