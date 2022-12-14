Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living.

Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news.

We talked to a program offering assistance for rent and utilities across the CSRA.

Harold Cody says he’s seen rent skyrocket from $800 to $1,300. That number doesn’t include the utilities he has to cover.

He says money has been so tight he worries he won’t see his family for Christmas.

“I want to travel. I want to go places; to see my daughter. I can’t. Ain’t no money. I can’t make no money. I can’t work, and I can’t go nowhere to get no help… no resources,” he said.

For people like Cody, struggling to make ends meet, local organizations are here to help.

The CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority partners with the United Way to provide utility assistance to those in the area.

EOA Patricia Johnson said: “We work with our partners within the community to say ‘hey, CSRA can do $500. Can you help us out with the $200.’ We collectively within the community try to work together, but we are experiencing very very high gas and electric bills.”

On the South Carolina side of the river, Dominion Energy has a program to help customers.

Ashley Cunningham, Dominion Energy said: “We work with customers on a case-by-case basis to figure out what payment options-whether that’s payment plans, budget billing, encouraging them to apply for energy share-whatever works best for their situation. But we really want customers to know that we will work with you. Just please reach out to let us know.”

For Cody, he hopes things get better before more people get priced out.

“People are moving because they have to, because they can’t pay. You got two to three families living in a three-bedroom with kids. Something is wrong with that,” he said.

If you want to take advantage of the assistance provided by the EOA, you can visit their website and click on the request assistance tab. Dominion Energy customers can access assistance options through their online accounts.

