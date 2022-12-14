Recycling plant expected to bring over $1 billion to south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know when to expect the new recycling facility to open in south Augusta.

Officials with PureCycle say it should be up and running by the middle of 2024.

With it, the company says 80 to 100 jobs and an estimated economic impact of more than a billion dollars.

Here’s a closer look at how this new plant is exciting businesses on Mike Padgett Highway.

“We’ve got very loyal customers. People come here every day for lunch. They bring their families in at night. We do very well,” said Bambinos New York Style Pizza Manager Ronnie Hawkins.

Bambinos New York Style Pizza opened up on Mike Padgett Highway 10 years ago.

The growing and loyal industrial industry is the reason this humble-sized business was able to bring in more than one million dollars last year. “Plant Vogtle will come here. They order 75 to 100 pizzas a month from us, different contractors. We get great business from everyone,” he said.

It’s looking to grow even more. PureCycle is moving in, and their Augusta facility is set to be up and running by the middle of 2024.

PureCycle CEO Dustin Olsen said: “When we get to Augusta, we will be opening our doors, inviting the community in to see what we’re doing. I think that we could have a one-to-two-billion-dollar impact on the community.”

Construction in 2023, operating in 2024, and tons of plastic from around the country. An area of opportunity.

Hawkins said: “It’s getting better and better every year.”

They’re going to be inviting the community in through their “pure-zero” program where they’ll be educating the community on more recycling practices.

