Recycle your Christmas tree at Lake Thurmond
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept real Christmas trees for recycling as fish habitat.
Trees may be dropped off from Dec. 19. to Jan. 15. at the primary location of the below-dam day-use park located in Clarks Hill, S.C., or at the following boat ramps:
Georgia
- Amity Day Use Area
- Keg Creek Boat Ramp
South Carolina
- Dorn Boat Ramp
- Parksville Day Use Area
All decorations must be removed from the tree before dropping it off. Artificial trees, wreaths, decorations and trash are prohibited.
The donated trees will be anchored with concrete blocks to create channels, shelter, and food for fish. For more information, contact 864-333-1159.
