Recycle your Christmas tree at Lake Thurmond

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept real Christmas trees for recycling as fish habitat.

Trees may be dropped off from Dec. 19. to Jan. 15. at the primary location of the below-dam day-use park located in Clarks Hill, S.C., or at the following boat ramps:

Georgia

Amity Day Use Area

Keg Creek Boat Ramp

South Carolina

Dorn Boat Ramp

Parksville Day Use Area

All decorations must be removed from the tree before dropping it off. Artificial trees, wreaths, decorations and trash are prohibited.

The donated trees will be anchored with concrete blocks to create channels, shelter, and food for fish. For more information, contact 864-333-1159.

