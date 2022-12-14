Program hopes to give pets a ‘Home for the Holidays’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is always looking for people to give cats and dogs a forever home.

If you’re not ready for the commitment, you can always foster.

We were there to learn how you can get involved in this year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ program

Cheese is an eight-month-old mixed breed, decked out for the holidays, and he’s looking for a home for the holidays.

They have a program where you can take this guy home to see if he’s a good fit for your household. At first, he’s shy until he figures out his surroundings, then he becomes even more friendly.

The Holiday Heroes Program works to do this with all fosters.

Director of Foster and Volunteer Services Kami Vogel said: “It’s super good enrichment for our dogs. They are in their rooms all day every day, with the exception of short walks that our volunteers come in and walk them every day. It’s a really great chance for them to get out of the shelter environment.”

Being out of the shelter allows for better memories.

“They get mental enrichment. They get love and comfort,” she said.

This program allows relief for this shelter when all shelters are over capacity.

“So we are completely overflowed with dogs. Always we’re super backed up right now,” said Vogel.

All adoption rooms are full. This gives other dogs a chance to be seen.

“As soon as that room becomes available. One of our available dogs from the back is able to come out to the floor so people could come in looking for a dog around the holidays. We still have our dogs that haven’t been able to be shown yet. We’ll have that chance to find it home as well,” said Vogel.

She says the worst-case scenario of trying this out is you bring the dog back.

“You’d pick a dog up at 11 a.m. by noon you realize it’s not working to bring them back. No harm, no foul. We won’t hold it against you,” she said.

If you are wanting to foster Cheese or any of the other dogs, pick-up is between Dec. 19 and 23.

