Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Program hopes to give pets a ‘Home for the Holidays’

SPCA Albrecht Center
SPCA Albrecht Center(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is always looking for people to give cats and dogs a forever home.

If you’re not ready for the commitment, you can always foster.

We were there to learn how you can get involved in this year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ program

Cheese is an eight-month-old mixed breed, decked out for the holidays, and he’s looking for a home for the holidays.

MORE | How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week

They have a program where you can take this guy home to see if he’s a good fit for your household. At first, he’s shy until he figures out his surroundings, then he becomes even more friendly.

The Holiday Heroes Program works to do this with all fosters.

Director of Foster and Volunteer Services Kami Vogel said: “It’s super good enrichment for our dogs. They are in their rooms all day every day, with the exception of short walks that our volunteers come in and walk them every day. It’s a really great chance for them to get out of the shelter environment.”

MORE | Rare bald eagle on road to recovery after rescue in DeKalb County

Being out of the shelter allows for better memories.

“They get mental enrichment. They get love and comfort,” she said.

This program allows relief for this shelter when all shelters are over capacity.

“So we are completely overflowed with dogs. Always we’re super backed up right now,” said Vogel.

All adoption rooms are full. This gives other dogs a chance to be seen.

MORE | Thomson man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

“As soon as that room becomes available. One of our available dogs from the back is able to come out to the floor so people could come in looking for a dog around the holidays. We still have our dogs that haven’t been able to be shown yet. We’ll have that chance to find it home as well,” said Vogel.

She says the worst-case scenario of trying this out is you bring the dog back.

“You’d pick a dog up at 11 a.m. by noon you realize it’s not working to bring them back. No harm, no foul. We won’t hold it against you,” she said.

If you are wanting to foster Cheese or any of the other dogs, pick-up is between Dec. 19 and 23.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

Latest News

Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays
Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays
Recycling plant expected to bring over $1 billion to south Augusta
Recycling plant expected to bring over $1 billion to south Augusta
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury