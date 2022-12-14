Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Man kicks 79-year-old woman on public transit bus in attack caught on video

A 79-year old woman speaks out after being attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A 79-year-old woman is speaking out after she was attacked while boarding a bus in San Francisco.

In a video which captured the incident, the victim, Lisa, can be seen decked out head to tow in sports fan gear. Lisa requested her last name not be used to protect her safety.

Lisa has worked for nearly 30 years in concession for the Giants, 49ers and Warriors. She said she loves sports.

However, around 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Lisa had no idea what was in store when she got on a Muni bus to head downtown for her shift at Oracle Park.

She said she got on the bus and saw her soon-to-be attacker.

“I saw him standing up,” she said. “And he kicked me with his foot in the stomach.”

As seen in the video used in the police investigation, the woman, who stands barely over 5-feet tall, was knocked to the ground in seconds.

The San Francisco Police Department said the man has not been identified and no arrests have been made in the case. They are asking for help from anyone who may have any useful information.

Lisa said the attack seemed to be unmotivated.

“He attack me, didn’t steal anything, he just kicked me out,” she said.

Crime data analyzed by KGO shows the number of assaults on Muni buses has increased 43% since 2020. Those numbers, however, are significantly less than pre-pandemic levels, when ridership was much higher.

Lisa is fortunately back to work and riding the bus again, albeit with a slightly new routine.

“I just pray, I just pray to go, please help me get home safe,” she said.

She said she wishes Muni could add officers on every bus. She also said she wants to thank the many good Samaritans who rushed to her aid.

“Thank you very much for saving my life,” she said. “Thank you for helping me, God bless them.”

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
Joe Ditomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, had been missing for 10 days before they were rescued...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The two men were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off...
Tanker ship rescues 2 sailors who disappeared 10 days prior
Mollie Hamilton
Sister remembers 6-month-old baby killed after inhaling fentanyl fumes
“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer. I said, ‘I hope you make it home...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away