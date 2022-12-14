Local organizations aim to reduce overdoses during the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has investigated the growing use of fentanyl in our area.

The number of overdoses is continuing to rise. While the holidays are a happy time for some, others often struggle.

As a result, one advocate in Aiken says the number of overdoses rises this time of year.

There are several organizations and non-profits in our area working behind the scenes to make the public aware of what’s happening in the CSRA.

They say it’s an uphill battle, but they’re doing everything they can to connect with the community to try and put a stop to overdoses from fentanyl.

Jordan Lewis knows how to fight. He spent years and years in a war with himself.

“I fought a very long battle with drugs and alcohol. I’m coming up on my three years of recovery this weekend,” said Lewis.

He knows what it takes to overcome addiction. That’s why he started Savannah River ROC and works at the Aiken Center for Drugs and Alcohol. “It makes what I do so important because the first time someone comes in, I can’t get them help immediately. That might be the last time I see them,” he said.

Lewis says that’s how bad the fentanyl problem has become in our community.

“It’s killing a lot of people. It’s killing a lot of people,” he said.

Our I-TEAM found overdose deaths are up in the two-state. From 2019 to 2020, Georgia saw a 34 percent increase. South Carolina, 53 percent, according to the latest CDC data.

“It’s a huge problem. The opioid problem is terrible right now, and with fentanyl in the mix, they’re putting it in everything right now. Marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills. You think you’re buying Percocetet, but it’s a sugar pill laced with fentanyl,” he said.

According to the Aiken County coroner, the county is in the grips of a drug epidemic. There are 76 confirmed fentanyl overdoses this year, and 20 more are pending. Lewis says he’ll continue this uphill battle if it means helping just one person.

“I know when I work with someone that it’s possible for them, and I do whatever it takes to get them there,” he said.

If you or anyone you know needs help, the Aiken Center for Drug and Alcohol is always accepting walk-ins. They can offer peer support and ways to help. You can also contact Savannah River ROC on Facebook.

