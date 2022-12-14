Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and several counts of making false statements to police.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton. In the indictment, the grand jury said Leilani Simon discarded Quinton’s body in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza.

