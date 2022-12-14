Submit Photos/Videos
Leilani Simon indicted on murder charges by grand jury

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leilani Simon was indicted on felony charges on Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

According to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones, the grand jury indicted Leilani Simon for malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and several counts of making false statements to police.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5. Multiple agencies searched a Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for the remains of Quinton for weeks.

DNA analysis confirmed bones found on Nov. 18 in the landfill belonged to Quinton. In the indictment, the grand jury said Leilani Simon discarded Quinton’s body in a dumpster at the Azalea Mobile Home Plaza.

Leilani Simon Indicted

#WATCH: The Chatham County District Attorney's Office is speaking after Leilani Simon was indicted by a grand jury. >>> https://bit.ly/3WdhBVy

Posted by WTOC-TV on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

