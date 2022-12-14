Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans.

Columbia County

All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:

Elementary schools - noon

Middle schools - 11 a.m.

High schools - 11:05 a.m.

Schools will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 21. through Jan. 3. Teachers return for a work day on Jan. 4. and all students must return to the classroom on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Columbia County School District offices will be closed on Dec. 23. through Jan. 3. and will re-open on Jan. 4.

Richmond County

All Richmond County schools will begin their winter break on Dec. 21. and it will last through Jan. 4. Students must return to the classroom on Jan. 5.

All schools will dismiss early on Dec. 20. Regular dismissal times and early dismissal times are:

2:30 p.m. schools - noon

3:15 p.m. schools - 12:45 p.m.

3:25 p.m. schools - 12:55 p.m.

4 p.m. schools - 1:30 p.m.

Aiken County

Aiken County schools will begin their winter break on Dec. 19, and it will last through Jan. 3. for students.

