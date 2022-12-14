Georgia rapper Gunna to be released after pleading guilty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty in the criminal case against Young Thug and other alleged members of an Atlanta gang, ending his involvement in the case and securing his release from jail.

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested in May after their names appeared on an indictment charging them and 26 other people with gang-related criminal activity.

The nearly 100-page indictment accuses Gunna was connected to the local gang named Young Slime Life, known as YSL.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, stated that he had taken a so-called Alford plea, also known as a “best interests plea” which is a type of agreement that allows a defendant to enter a formal a

dmission of guilt while still maintaining their innocence.

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges while waiting for a trial date in a gang indictment in Fulton County.

Last week, prosecutors charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, with street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and speeding.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident that happened on May 21, 2021. The rapper is accused of driving around 120 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the exit to I-75 northbound.

The rapper was also not wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

Young Thug was one of more than two dozen who were arrested and charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

His attorneys aimed to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Prosecutors claim he is one of the ring leaders.

Young Thug’s trial date is set to begin Jan. 5.

