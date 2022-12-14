Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs.

State law requires someone to get 50 percent plus one vote in order to win an election. That leads to situations like the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

Neither crossed the vote threshold to win the election in November due to third-party candidate Chase Oliver.

“Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”

The General Assembly convenes in January and could select from a wide range of options, he said.

Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. (WRDW)

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” he said. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

Georgia’s 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records and achieved a high level of access for Georgia voters. Some counties had as many as 19 days of early voting in the general election, and Georgia voters needed no excuse to vote early or by mail.

At least one Democratic lawmaker wants future general election runoffs to be extended. State Rep. Jasmine Clark from Lilburn plans to introduce legislation to extend runoffs from four to six weeks.

Clark said an extra week would help ease some of the long lines many polling places experienced during the Senate runoff.

Clark said she’s planning on introducing a bill to study the potential of a ranked-ballot system.

A ranked-choice option asks voters to rank their preferred candidate in the case of a runoff on their general election ballot.

