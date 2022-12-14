Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Five arrested for domestic terrorism at ‘Cop City’

Serena Hertel, Nicholas Olsen, Francis Carroll, Arieon Robinson (left to right)
Serena Hertel, Nicholas Olsen, Francis Carroll, Arieon Robinson (left to right)(Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after yesterday’s raid on the planned location of so-called “Cop City.”

The future location of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been the site of public scrutiny; critics claim the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in the Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Protesters had occupied the location until several local, state and federal agencies raided the location yesterday. The protesters set up treehouses in the forest since June to block the construction of the multi-million dollar facility. Police cleared out the forest using tear gas and pepper balls. They reportedly found “explosive devices, gasoline, and road [flares]” during a sweep of the area.

Francis Carroll was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, felony obstruction, interference with government property, and possession of tools for the commission of the crime.

Nicholas Olsen was charged with domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, interference with government property and obstruction

Serena Hertel was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, obstruction, and inciting a riot.

Leonard Vioselle was charged with criminal trespass, domestic terrorism, and possession of tools of the crime

Arieon Robinson was charged with criminal trespass, obstruction, and domestic terrorism.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on his social media pages in response to the incident.

All five are held in the DeKalb County Jail.

