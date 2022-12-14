Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

Latest News

Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital
Joe Ditomasso, 76, and Kevin Hyde, 65, had been missing for 10 days before they were rescued...
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
The two men were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off...
Tanker ship rescues 2 sailors who disappeared 10 days prior
Mollie Hamilton
Sister remembers 6-month-old baby killed after inhaling fentanyl fumes
“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer. I said, ‘I hope you make it home...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away