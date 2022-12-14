Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Turning cloudy overnight. Another chilly night on tap with lows in the mid to low 40s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the east overnight.

Clouds return Wednesday ahead of our next approaching cold front. Wednesday morning lows will be in the mid to low 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the mid-50s. Rain is expected to move in late in the day Wednesday, especially during the evening-night. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A line of heavy rain and storms looks likely early Thursday. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain could bring up to an over an inch of rain in a few spots. Highs Thursday will be reached ahead of the front and then quickly drop behind the rain leading to a tricky temperature forecast. Most of the rain should clear out Thursday afternoon and then we will see a chilly outlook Friday through Sunday. Winds will be breezy along the front and will be sustained between 10-20 mph with high gusts.

Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday and Sunday in the mid to low 30s and afternoon highs both days in the low 50s. Saturday looks partly cloudy with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

