Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our next cold front is heading our way bringing widespread rain tonight through the first half of Thursday. Isolated showers and sprinkles will stay in the forecast this evening. Heavier rain will show up overnight as a warm front lifts north through the region. As the cold front approaches early Thursday the chance for thunderstorms will increase. Temperatures will likely increase to the 50s overnight. Winds will be out of the east-southeast overnight generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front will move through tomorrow bringing wet weather to start off the day. (WRDW)

A line of heavy rain and storms will move through early Thursday up until around lunchtime ahead of the cold front. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain could bring up to and over an inch of rain in a few spots, mainly for areas west and north of Augusta. Highs Thursday will be reached ahead of the front and then quickly drop behind the rain leading to a tricky temperature forecast. Most of the rain will clear out Thursday afternoon and then we will see a chilly outlook Friday through most of next week. Winds will be breezy along the front and will be sustained between 10-20 mph out of the west with higher gusts.

Morning lows Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph during the day.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with winds out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be colder in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Cold morning lows in the upper 20s are expected early Monday morning. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Temperatures stay below average all next week leading up to Christmas. Keep it here for updates during the week.

