Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club

Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls...
Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday.(Busby's Heating and Air)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday.

During October and November, Busby’s held its second annual Coats for Kids drive to give the gift of warmth to local children in need this winter.

Busby’s plans to hold this drive annually with plans for it to grow each year.

MORE | There’s time to donate in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
Gregory Brooks
Ex-teacher barred from Santa gig over charges of inappropriate touching
The Brickyard football stadium, Thomson, Ga.
Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters
Richmond County school bus
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

Latest News

As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans.
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept real Christmas trees for recycling as fish habitat.
Recycle your Christmas tree at Lake Thurmond
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Nov. 27, 2022, for the...
Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Augusta Symphony, and more!