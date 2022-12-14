Busby’s delivers donated coats to Boys & Girls Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Busby’s Heating and Air delivered donated coats to children during this year’s Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta on Tuesday.

During October and November, Busby’s held its second annual Coats for Kids drive to give the gift of warmth to local children in need this winter.

Busby’s plans to hold this drive annually with plans for it to grow each year.

