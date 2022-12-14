Submit Photos/Videos
Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say

An Amber Alert issued in West Virginia has been canceled.
By Shannon Litton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia State Police said an Amber Alert has been canceled.

Troopers said the 6-year-old girl was found unharmed with her mother near the Morehead, Kentucky, area.

Kentucky State Police have arrested the mom, Shana Carf.

Troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Carf was not supposed to have custody of the girl.

