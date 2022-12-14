Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia State Police said an Amber Alert has been canceled.
Troopers said the 6-year-old girl was found unharmed with her mother near the Morehead, Kentucky, area.
Kentucky State Police have arrested the mom, Shana Carf.
Troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Carf was not supposed to have custody of the girl.
