Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia State Police said an Amber Alert has been canceled.

Troopers said the 6-year-old girl was found unharmed with her mother near the Morehead, Kentucky, area.

Kentucky State Police have arrested the mom, Shana Carf.

Troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Carf was not supposed to have custody of the girl.

