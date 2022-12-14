Submit Photos/Videos
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The officers were identified as are Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said his department and the whole community are in mourning. He also wanted to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have all been on the scene this morning.

The bodies of both officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.

Gov. Tate Reeves was among many officials and law enforcement agencies posting condolences for the fallen officers.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

