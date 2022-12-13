Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Woman fatally shot with 5 children at home, authorities say

A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man is charged with murder after a woman was shot and killed inside her home while five children were present.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on West 3rd Street in Kershaw, South Carolina, for a report of shots fired late Sunday morning.

The person who called 911 lives on the same street and said that four children ran to the caller’s home and said their father shot their mother, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, 41-year-old Hurley D. Braddy Jr. walked out of the front door of his home and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy went into the home and found a 1-year-old child sitting in a highchair in the kitchen, authorities said. The infant was not hurt, WBTV reports.

The deputy then found a 34-year-old woman, Christy Rozier, on the floor in a bedroom with gunshot wounds. EMS rendered aid and then pronounced Rozier dead, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said they found a handgun during a search of the home. They added that the five children, ranging in age from 1 to 16, were all inside the residence when the shooting occurred, and none of them were injured.

A sheriff’s office victim advocate responded to the scene and assisted the neighbor in caring for the children while arrangements were made, a news release stated. Relatives arrived later in the day to take custody of all five of them.

Braddy was transported to the sheriff’s office and later to the Lancaster County Detention Center. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, authorities said. Bond was denied.

Investigators are unsure about the motive for the crime.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

New details on Greene Street lighting issue
New details on Greene Street lighting issue
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
Massive boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Evans Towne Center
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat