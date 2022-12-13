Submit Photos/Videos
White House responds to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about Jan. 6

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 17, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is coming under fire for remarks she made at a dinner hosted by the New York Republican Club.

According to the New York Post, Greene was complaining about how her critics have incorrectly labeled her an organizer of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

She reportedly said, “I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

The New York Post also says that Greene bragged about not supporting spending money to help Ukraine battle Russia and suggested that the money would be better spent battling the drug cartels in Mexico. Additionally, Greene reportedly bashed President Biden.

CBS News says that the White House is “reacting sharply” to the comments made by Greene. Saying in part that “This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol.”

Greene issues a statement on Monday saying, “The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works. My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since January 6th.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

