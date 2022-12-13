What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of closed signs for businesses in Evans Towne Center have some wondering what’s next for the area quickly growing into the center of Columbia County.

‘Roll On In’ and ‘Buzzed Bull Creamery’ went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t be able to serve alcohol.

“I don’t know what the future holds. This business is all that I have,” said Stay Social Tap and Table Owner Renee Hajek.

A lot of unknowns to come for Stay Social, according to Hajek’s statement on Facebook.

But this question can be made for this entire complex as now other businesses in the area are gone, leaving some people upset.

Carolyn Woodward spends a lot of time in Evans Towne Center. She said, “Yeah, man, I come here at least once a week, so I was pretty disappointed when I saw that it closed.”

Woodward trains dogs at Lady A. She says she enjoys what this area offers.

“It’s really nice having food right next to the Lady A because this is a really nice park. It’s kept really nice. It’s easy just to walk across the street and get some food, get a drink, you know, and have a good time,” she said.

The drinking aspect is gone.

“I’m disappointed. Disappointed. You know, I’m 26. So I’m at that age where it’s like, you know when I’m here at the park, I like to have a nice drink. And now I can’t,” said Woodward.

Hajek says they will still fight and serve coffee and food. But with many empty spaces, Woodward looks to go away from what is attempting to be a central area.

“I don’t have as much diversity and what I want to eat. Yes, I can get pizza, and yes, I can get the intricate things at Stay, but now it’s going to kind of force me to go out in the town,” she said.

For Stay Social, they are looking for a big turnout with trivia night with lots of food being served.

