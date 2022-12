AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You still have time to donate to the Toys for Tots campaign.

There are multiple drop-off locations across town, including at News 12 near Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway next to Dave & Buster’s.

You can stop by our lobby between 8 and 5.

But Wednesday is the last day we’ll be accepting donations.

