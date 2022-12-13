Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

A reception will follow the ceremony.

“I’m excited to serve this city as the 85th Mayor of Augusta-Richmond County,” Johnson said. “I want all residents to know that my administration will be open and here for you. I look forward to working to bring positive change to the city. It’s time for us to unite for the greater good of Augusta and this region.”

While the ceremony is set for Dec. 20, Johnson will not officially become mayor until Jan. 1.

In the meantime, Johnson has announced two key staff appointments.

From left: Jasmine Sims and Brennan Meagher (Contributed)

Jasmine Sims, associate vice president for workforce solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber, will serve as chief of staff.

Prior to her time at the chamber, Sims served with the Richmond County School System for 20 years in different capacities.

“The constituents of Augusta-Richmond County deserve the very best in support from its leadership,” Sims said. “This happens with the investment of time and being open and honest about our challenges. I look forward to leading Mayor-elect Johnson’s administration and helping secure the continuum of greatness in the city of Augusta.”

Also, Brennan Meagher, program director at Augusta Locally Grown, will serve as communications and community liaison.

She holds an undergraduate degree in communications and a master’s degree in public administration from Augusta University.

“I’m a fourth generation Augustan and truly love this city,” Meagher said. “I look forward to sharing its story and serving the community alongside the mayor, the Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners, and their teams.”

