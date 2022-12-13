Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.

Antonio Marquavis Brown (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference one day after family and friends gathered to remember Bowles during a vigil.

“We put out a call to the public just yesterday asking for help identifying the person of interest in camera footage,” Mayor Dickens said. “Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted Atlanta Police who were able to make an arrest.”

Brown was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. but waived his first appearance.

WATCH THE MAYOR'S PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

