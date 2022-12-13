Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.

Antonio Marquavis Brown
Antonio Marquavis Brown(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference one day after family and friends gathered to remember Bowles during a vigil.

PREVIOUS STORY | Vigil held for 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside gated Buckhead community

“We put out a call to the public just yesterday asking for help identifying the person of interest in camera footage,” Mayor Dickens said. “Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted Atlanta Police who were able to make an arrest.”

PREVIOUS STORY | Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

Brown was scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. but waived his first appearance.

WATCH THE MAYOR’S PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

