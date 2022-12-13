Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools.

At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County Schools District.

At Columbia Middle School, administrators investigated rumors of a threat that were circulating on social media. During the investigation, a student admitted creating a fake social media account to post threats, the district said. The investigation revealed there was no substantial threat to the school. The student has been charged with terroristic threats and removed from campus.

Both students will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

“Parents, please speak with your children about the severity of making threats, especially against a school, and the serious consequences that will follow,” the district wrote in a message to parents. “Working together, we can continue to provide a safe environment for our students to learn.”

