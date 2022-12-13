Submit Photos/Videos
Meth/fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested

Brittany Hamilton
Brittany Hamilton(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother was arrested after a 6-month-old died from inhaling the fumes of meth and fentanyl the mom used near the baby, authorities say.

Brittany Hamilton, 36, was arrested Monday, several weeks after North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, officers found a man performing CPR on the child. Officers took over CPR, but could not revive the child.

Upon further investigation, officers spoke with Brittany Hamilton, who told officers she put the child down for a nap on a bed in the residence.

While going to check on the child some time later, Hamilton noticed the child face down on the bed in a position she stated was unusual, she said.

Hamilton called Debra Markwalter, her mother, into the room to also check on the child. .

Markwalter then picked the child up to adjust the way they were on the bed. The child appeared to be limp and turning blue in the face. Markwalter attempted CPR.

Emergency medical crews arrived and care was continued in the ambulance.

Upon arrival at a hospital, staff confirmed the child was deceased.

Investigators say Hamilton ingested meth/fentanyl near the child and the child inhaled the drugs, which caused their death.

Hamilton was arrested in Monday with murder/homicide by child abuse.

READ THE POLICE REPORT:

