‘It eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday should have been Izzy Scott’s fifth birthday and his family is celebrating the holidays he isn’t here for.

Over the last months, the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving.

Now his family is honoring his life, however brief. We talked to Izzy’s parents, Dori and Walter Scott, about how they plan to remember him during the holidays and beyond.

In the Scott household, that means a banner out front, balloons lining the hallways, and Izzy’s favorite breakfast in the morning.

“This morning, I woke up in tears because the first thing I could think about is that I can’t do that for my son,” said Dori, Izzy’s mom.

His birthday was all planned out, a superhero theme party.

“He told me he wanted a Black Panther party, and I said I was going to give it to him, so it’s only right that I give it to him,” she said.

It’s been nearly six months since Scott drowned on his second day of swim lessons in Burke County.

And there’s still no word from the district attorney’s office about the case.

“Please give us an answer. Let us know what you’re doing, and what you’re going to do. Don’t leave us hanging for months after months, year after year, because it would help us to be able to close that chapter and move on, grieve our son, and remember him,” said Dori.

It’s what this celebration is all about. Remembering the good moments as a family.

“Even though he’s not here, I feel like I’m still doing for him as his mother,” she said. “A lot of times I try to focus on the happy memories with my son. I watch happy videos and think of happy times.”

The Scott family is hoping a decision is made soon so they can try and start the healing process.

“I don’t know if we will ever fully get closure,” said Dori. “Hopefully over time, it will get better, but right now, it eats me up.”

