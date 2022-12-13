How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum.

This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from.

You can stop by the museum between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to cast your vote on your favorite.

“We don’t have an online way to vote. People have to come out and experience it in person, so a lot of people are really excited about it this yea,” said Casey Lozon with the city. “You know, they come out and see it in person. The kids love to run around and check out all the trees. We have some with animals on it, some with tractors on it. There’s so many types of trees and it’s a lot of fun for the kids, too.”

You’ll have until the end of the week to vote for your favorite tree, then a winner will be announced Sunday.

