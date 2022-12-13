Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping. (CNN, YOUTUBE, USPS, Youtube/USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking to get holiday gifts delivered on time.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time.

All three delivery services have posted their holiday shipping deadlines which are almost the same as last year.

For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For the U.S. Postal Service, the last day for ground delivery is Saturday, Dec. 17.

UPS, on the other hand, suggests getting an estimate from its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

Evans Towne Center
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
‘A gross abuse’: Ossoff details women’s sexual abuse at federal prisons
‘A gross abuse’: Ossoff details women’s sexual abuse at federal prisons
Sen. Ossoff
Senator Ossoff Extended Interview