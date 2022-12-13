Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Gwinnett police looking for dashcam footage after correctional officer killed

By Jennifer Lifsey, Rebekka Schramm, Jamarlo Phillips and Zac Summers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when someone shot and killed him outside the correctional facility in the parking lot.

Investigators combed through surveillance video and released a photo of a person of interest.

Though correctional officers work in different departments than police officers and sheriff’s deputies, Gwinnett County law enforcement officers are a tight-knit group, police say.

“Any time that we lose one of our own it is extremely difficult, extremely emotional,” said Sgt. Jennifer Richter, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department, “but what the police department is going to do to help him and honor his memory and his family is to work this case as hard as we can and to catch the person that did this.”

Cpt. Audrey Henderson with the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections described Riner was a model employee. He worked at the correctional complex for a decade.

“It’s easy to come in and be negative and be unhappy but that’s not who he was,” Henderson said. “Just dedicated, always had a funny story to tell, always talking about his family.

Dedicated to his job, Henderson said Riner was also a jokester. His warm personality not only captured the respect of his colleagues but inmates too.

“If you’re an inmate you don’t want to like officers but because he treated inmates fair, he did what he was supposed to do, they even liked him,” she said.

Leonard Savala lives next door to the Riner Family. Atlanta News First was told Riner was a father, grandfather – a devoted family who loved the outdoors.

“It’s horrible, horrible. He was a such a nice guy,” Savala said. “I pray to the good Lord above for his family. May he rest in peace.”

The Gwinnett Police Department is requesting that anyone who was in the area of Hi Hope Rd. and Swanson Dr. (including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson, and 316) between the hours of 4:00 A.M. and 7: A.M. Tuesday morning to contact detectives. Investigators are particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area.

Call Investigations at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

11:06 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities release possible suspect photo after correctional officer shot, killed in Gwinnett County.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities release possible suspect photo after correctional officer shot, killed in Gwinnett County.

Posted by Atlanta News First on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

9:13 a.m.

Correctional officer shot, killed at Gwinnett Correctional Center

WATCH LIVE: Correctional officer shot, killed at Gwinnett Correctional Center

Posted by Atlanta News First on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

8:52 a.m.

LOCATION

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
Brittany Hamilton
Fentanyl fumes kill N. Augusta baby; mom arrested
North Augusta Christmas Parade cancelled this year.
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old dad dies in accident at Battle Lumber in Wadley
Authorities released surveillance images of thieves at a Grovetown-area Walmart and asked...
Cops identify pair accused of tricking Walmart out of thousands

Latest News

Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
Two major blows to Evans Towne Center
‘A gross abuse’: Ossoff details women’s sexual abuse at federal prisons
‘A gross abuse’: Ossoff details women’s sexual abuse at federal prisons
Sen. Ossoff
Senator Ossoff Extended Interview
Izzy Scott
‘It eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott
'It just eats me up': Family celebrates life of Izzy Scott
'It just eats me up': Family celebrates life of Izzy Scott