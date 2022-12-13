Gwinnett police looking for dashcam footage after correctional officer killed

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department.

Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when someone shot and killed him outside the correctional facility in the parking lot.

Investigators combed through surveillance video and released a photo of a person of interest.

Though correctional officers work in different departments than police officers and sheriff’s deputies, Gwinnett County law enforcement officers are a tight-knit group, police say.

“Any time that we lose one of our own it is extremely difficult, extremely emotional,” said Sgt. Jennifer Richter, a spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Police Department, “but what the police department is going to do to help him and honor his memory and his family is to work this case as hard as we can and to catch the person that did this.”

Cpt. Audrey Henderson with the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections described Riner was a model employee. He worked at the correctional complex for a decade.

“It’s easy to come in and be negative and be unhappy but that’s not who he was,” Henderson said. “Just dedicated, always had a funny story to tell, always talking about his family.

Dedicated to his job, Henderson said Riner was also a jokester. His warm personality not only captured the respect of his colleagues but inmates too.

“If you’re an inmate you don’t want to like officers but because he treated inmates fair, he did what he was supposed to do, they even liked him,” she said.

Leonard Savala lives next door to the Riner Family. Atlanta News First was told Riner was a father, grandfather – a devoted family who loved the outdoors.

“It’s horrible, horrible. He was a such a nice guy,” Savala said. “I pray to the good Lord above for his family. May he rest in peace.”

The Gwinnett Police Department is requesting that anyone who was in the area of Hi Hope Rd. and Swanson Dr. (including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson, and 316) between the hours of 4:00 A.M. and 7: A.M. Tuesday morning to contact detectives. Investigators are particularly interested in anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area.

Call Investigations at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

